Wohin in Wien 3.2. – 9.2.2017

3. Februar 2017 • Wochentipps, Wohin in Wien

Wochentipps für Wien

Champagne Monday, 3. Good-Ball – Tanzen für Kohle, Chinesischer Neujahrsball 2017, Superlimonada, Fest der Griechen, FM4 Indiekiste, 6 Jahre Swell Time, Flohmärkte uvm. Wir haben die wichtigsten Termine der kommenden Tage im Überblick!

 

3
FEB
2016
Film
Unberührt Infos
Unten Infos

Pop Up
Vintage, Design & 2nd Hand Pop Up #14 Infos

Ball
3. Good-Ball – Tanzen für Kohle Infos

Ausstellung & Lesung
Riedler – Juch – Hosenberg Infos

Musik
FM4 Indiekiste mit Tegan and Sara / Support: Ria Mae Infos

Party
Superlimonada Infos
Electric Forest – Semester Closing Infos

 

4
FEB
2016
Markt
Vintage-Design-Markt der 50/60/70er Jahre Infos

Film
West Side Story Infos

Ball
Chinesischer Neujahrsball 2017 Infos

Fest
30 Jahre „Fest der Griechen“ mit Lakis & Achwach Infos

Comedy
Stand-up Comedy Nacht Infos

Party
6 Jahre Swell Time – A Mad Men Night Out Infos

 

5
FEB
2016
Comedy
chakchouka Infos

 

6
FEB
2016
Freizeit
Champagne Monday Infos
Musik
MoKo #1 – Petra und der Wolf Infos

 

7
FEB
2016
Film
Zehn.zwanzig Vorstellung 2.0 Infos

Gratis
Salsa Kurs im 48er-Tandler Infos

 

8
FEB
2016
Musik
Ennio Morricone – 60 Years of Music Infos

 

9
FEB
2016
Wissenswertes
„Gutes Leben für alle“ Kongress 2017 Infos

