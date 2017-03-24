Wohin in Wien 24.3. – 30.3.2017

Innere Stadt Haas Haus (c) STADTBEKANNT

Free Hugs: Welcoming the Spring in Vienna, New Sound Festival 2017, Pimp My Friedhof, Frühlingstanz, Frühlings-Lesung, Ping-Pong Night, Wortspiele, Cinema Sessions mit Live Musik, Flohmärkte uvm. Wir haben die wichtigsten Termine der kommenden Tage im Überblick!

24 MÄR

2017 Spaziergang Wien von oben – Instawalk im und auf dem Wien Museum Infos

Eröffnung Carl Spitzweg – Erwin Wurm. Köstlich! Köstlich? Infos

Markt Fundus Fashion Flea Market Infos Kleidertausch Infos Mini Markt Jungle Infos

Sport WM Quali 2018, Österreich vs. Moldawien Infos

Wissenswertes Siedlung Schmelz und andere Gemeindebauten jenseits der Westbahn Infos

Freizeit HDHW #6 mit BART und BUSEN Infos

Film Filmkonzert: Oktober. 10 Tage, die die Welt erschütterten Infos

Musik Musik am Fenster #24 Infos Die mit der Ukulele – Album Release Party Infos

Party Pizza & Rap Party – Hip Hop, RnB & Free Pizza! Infos

25 MÄR

2017 Flohmarkt Vintage Design MEGA-Lagerverkauf Infos Bücher-, CD-, DVD- und Musikalienflohmarkt Infos 7. Wohltätigkeitsbazar für Waisenkinder Wien Infos

Workshop Ukulele für Erwachsene Infos

Sport Virtueller Fallschirmsprung auf Wien Infos

Charity Charity Jazz-Matinee des Rotary Club Wien-Stadtpark Infos

Ausstellung Vernissage 4.0 – Regina Moritz Infos

Musik Die Zauberflöte-W.A.Mozart Infos

Festival New Sound Festival 2017 Infos

Party Freilustdisko – Frühlingstanz – Elektrodank Infos Strandparty 2017 Infos

26

MÄR

2017 Flohmarkt Vinyl- & CD-Flohmarkt im Chelsea Infos Flohmarkt Infos

Neues Pimp My Friedhof Infos

Charity 10 Stunden radeln am Wiener Riesenrad für Lisa Infos

Gratis Free Hugs: Welcoming the Spring in Vienna Infos

27 MÄR

2017 Wissenswertes Bedingungsloses Grundeinkommen. Podiumsdiskussion Infos

Film Finsternis Infos

Freizeit Ahwe and Anecdotes Infos

Musik FM4 Indiekiste mit GOLF / Support: Yukno Infos

28 MÄR

2017 Film Der junge Karl Marx Infos

Spiel Music Bingo Night Infos

Freizeit Talk im Caspar Infos

Literatur Wiener Frühlings-Lesung: Mord & Musik Infos

29

MÄR

2017 Spiel Ping-Pong Night 2.0 Infos Polkadot Pubquiz Infos

Wissenswertes Infoabend: Zeit der Reinigung und Erneuerung Infos

Film Cinema Sessions mit Live Musik: Kinoanarchie II Infos

Musik Hacklerberry Pi & Die Faulen Kompromisse live! Infos

30 MÄR

2017 Literatur Buchparty – Der Moddetektiv Infos

Party Espresso Sabroso Infos

Spiel Wortspiele Infos

Ausstellung Sobibór – Erinnerung verjährt nicht Infos Kurator_innenführung mit Gertraud und Dieter Bogner Infos

Wissenswertes Bitcoin & Co – Das neue Gold! Blockchain in Recht & Praxis Infos

