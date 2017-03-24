Veranstaltungen – Wochentipps

Innere Stadt Haas Haus (c) STADTBEKANNT

Wohin in Wien 24.3. – 30.3.2017

24. März 2017 • Wochentipps, Wohin in Wien

Wochentipps für Wien

Free Hugs: Welcoming the Spring in Vienna, New Sound Festival 2017, Pimp My Friedhof, Frühlingstanz, Frühlings-Lesung, Ping-Pong Night, Wortspiele, Cinema Sessions mit Live Musik, Flohmärkte uvm. Wir haben die wichtigsten Termine der kommenden Tage im Überblick!

 

24
MÄR
2017
Spaziergang
Wien von oben – Instawalk im und auf dem Wien Museum Infos

Eröffnung
Carl Spitzweg – Erwin Wurm. Köstlich! Köstlich? Infos

Markt
Fundus Fashion Flea Market Infos
Kleidertausch Infos
Mini Markt Jungle Infos

Sport
WM Quali 2018, Österreich vs. Moldawien Infos

Wissenswertes
Siedlung Schmelz und andere Gemeindebauten jenseits der Westbahn Infos

Freizeit
HDHW #6 mit BART und BUSEN Infos

Film
Filmkonzert: Oktober. 10 Tage, die die Welt erschütterten Infos

Musik
Musik am Fenster #24 Infos
Die mit der Ukulele – Album Release Party Infos

Party
Pizza & Rap Party – Hip Hop, RnB & Free Pizza! Infos

 

25
MÄR
2017
Flohmarkt
Vintage Design MEGA-Lagerverkauf Infos
Bücher-, CD-, DVD- und Musikalienflohmarkt Infos
7. Wohltätigkeitsbazar für Waisenkinder Wien Infos

Workshop
Ukulele für Erwachsene Infos

Sport
Virtueller Fallschirmsprung auf Wien Infos

Charity
Charity Jazz-Matinee des Rotary Club Wien-Stadtpark Infos

Ausstellung
Vernissage 4.0 – Regina Moritz Infos

Musik
Die Zauberflöte-W.A.Mozart Infos

Festival
New Sound Festival 2017 Infos

Party
Freilustdisko – Frühlingstanz – Elektrodank Infos
Strandparty 2017 Infos

 

26
MÄR
2017
Flohmarkt
Vinyl- & CD-Flohmarkt im Chelsea Infos
Flohmarkt Infos

Neues
Pimp My Friedhof Infos

Charity
10 Stunden radeln am Wiener Riesenrad für Lisa Infos

Gratis
Free Hugs: Welcoming the Spring in Vienna Infos

 

27
MÄR
2017
Wissenswertes
Bedingungsloses Grundeinkommen. Podiumsdiskussion Infos

Film
Finsternis Infos

Freizeit
Ahwe and Anecdotes Infos

Musik
FM4 Indiekiste mit GOLF / Support: Yukno Infos

 

28
MÄR
2017
Film
Der junge Karl Marx Infos

Spiel
Music Bingo Night Infos

Freizeit
Talk im Caspar Infos

Literatur
Wiener Frühlings-Lesung: Mord & Musik Infos

 

29
MÄR
2017
Spiel
Ping-Pong Night 2.0 Infos
Polkadot Pubquiz Infos

Wissenswertes
Infoabend: Zeit der Reinigung und Erneuerung Infos

Film
Cinema Sessions mit Live Musik: Kinoanarchie II Infos

Musik
Hacklerberry Pi & Die Faulen Kompromisse live! Infos

 

30
MÄR
2017
Literatur
Buchparty – Der Moddetektiv Infos

Party
Espresso Sabroso Infos

Spiel
Wortspiele Infos

Ausstellung
Sobibór – Erinnerung verjährt nicht Infos
Kurator_innenführung mit Gertraud und Dieter Bogner Infos

Wissenswertes
Bitcoin & Co – Das neue Gold! Blockchain in Recht & Praxis Infos

