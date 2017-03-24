Wohin in Wien 24.3. – 30.3.2017

24. März 2017 • Wochentipps, Wohin in Wien
Wochentipps für Wien
Free Hugs: Welcoming the Spring in Vienna, New Sound Festival 2017, Pimp My Friedhof, Frühlingstanz, Frühlings-Lesung, Ping-Pong Night, Wortspiele, Cinema Sessions mit Live Musik, Flohmärkte uvm. Wir haben die wichtigsten Termine der kommenden Tage im Überblick!
|Spaziergang
|Wien von oben – Instawalk im und auf dem Wien Museum
|Infos
Eröffnung
|Carl Spitzweg – Erwin Wurm. Köstlich! Köstlich?
|
Markt
|Fundus Fashion Flea Market
|Kleidertausch
|Mini Markt Jungle
|
Sport
|WM Quali 2018, Österreich vs. Moldawien
|
|
Wissenswertes
|Siedlung Schmelz und andere Gemeindebauten jenseits der Westbahn
|
|
Freizeit
|HDHW #6 mit BART und BUSEN
|
|
Film
|Filmkonzert: Oktober. 10 Tage, die die Welt erschütterten
|
|
Musik
|Musik am Fenster #24
|
|Die mit der Ukulele – Album Release Party
|
|
Party
|Pizza & Rap Party – Hip Hop, RnB & Free Pizza!
|
|Flohmarkt
|Vintage Design MEGA-Lagerverkauf
|
|Bücher-, CD-, DVD- und Musikalienflohmarkt
|
|7. Wohltätigkeitsbazar für Waisenkinder Wien
|
Workshop
|Ukulele für Erwachsene
|
Sport
|Virtueller Fallschirmsprung auf Wien
|
Charity
|Charity Jazz-Matinee des Rotary Club Wien-Stadtpark
|
Ausstellung
|Vernissage 4.0 – Regina Moritz
|
Musik
|Die Zauberflöte-W.A.Mozart
|
Festival
|New Sound Festival 2017
|
Party
|Freilustdisko – Frühlingstanz – Elektrodank
|
|Strandparty 2017
|
|Flohmarkt
|Vinyl- & CD-Flohmarkt im Chelsea
|
|Flohmarkt
|
Neues
|Pimp My Friedhof
|
Charity
|10 Stunden radeln am Wiener Riesenrad für Lisa
|
Gratis
|Free Hugs: Welcoming the Spring in Vienna
|
|Bedingungsloses Grundeinkommen. Podiumsdiskussion
|
Film
|Finsternis
|
Freizeit
|Ahwe and Anecdotes
|
Musik
|FM4 Indiekiste mit GOLF / Support: Yukno
|
|Der junge Karl Marx
|
Spiel
|Music Bingo Night
|
Freizeit
|Talk im Caspar
|
Literatur
|Wiener Frühlings-Lesung: Mord & Musik
|
|Ping-Pong Night 2.0
|
|Polkadot Pubquiz
|
Wissenswertes
|Infoabend: Zeit der Reinigung und Erneuerung
|
Film
|Cinema Sessions mit Live Musik: Kinoanarchie II
|
Musik
|Hacklerberry Pi & Die Faulen Kompromisse live!
|
|Buchparty – Der Moddetektiv
|
Party
|Espresso Sabroso
|
Spiel
|Wortspiele
|
Ausstellung
|Sobibór – Erinnerung verjährt nicht
|
|Kurator_innenführung mit Gertraud und Dieter Bogner
|
Wissenswertes
|Bitcoin & Co – Das neue Gold! Blockchain in Recht & Praxis
|
