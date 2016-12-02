Veranstaltungen – Wochentipps

Wohin in Wien 2.12 – 8.12.2016

2. Dezember 2016 • Wochentipps, Wohin in Wien

Wochentipps für Wien

this human world 2016, Weihnachtsmärkte, 2. Advent, Bundespräsidentenwahl 2016, 108 Sonnengrüße, Mord im Zweiten, Elektro Guzzi, Flohmärkte uvm. Wir haben die wichtigsten Termine der kommenden Tage im Überblick!

 

2
DEZ
2016
Festival
this human world 2016 Infos

Musik
Chor2Go-Schwedenplatz Infos

Weihnachtsmarkt
Kunsttankstelle Ottakring Infos
Weihnachtsbazar Infos
Mittelalterlicher Adventmarkt Infos
Weihnachtsmarkt_Angewandte Infos

Markt
Markterei Markthalle Alte Post Infos
Mija t. rosa (Vintage) Flohmarkt Infos

Musik
SHAKE STEW – Album Release & Stage Band Kickoff Infos

Bühne
Premiere: Die Stunde zwischen Frau und Gitarre Infos

 

3
DEZ
2016
Besinnliches
Weihnachtsgeschichten im Vero Infos

Markt
Leynachtsmarkt im FLANSCH:WERK Infos

Freizeit
THE LAST WINTER KILOSHOP ! Infos

Feier
5 YRS Zweitbester + DISH TENNIS Infos

 

4
DEZ
2016
Tag
2. Advent Infos
Bundespräsidentenwahl 2016 Infos

Markt
Chique Fashion Market Vienna #4 Infos
Magdas Design Markt Infos
Schwesterherz Der Mädchenflohmarkt I Infos

 

5
DEZ
2016
Pop-Up
Christmas! Pop&shop! Infos
Markt
Adventmarkt Karlsplatz Infos

 

6
DEZ
2016
Musik
Polkov ‚Closer‘ Album Release Show Infos

Literatur
Lesung: How to be Österreich Infos

 

7
DEZ
2016
Freizeit
Straßenküche! Infos
Auf Schatzsuche in einer historischen Apotheke Infos

Yoga
108 Sonnengrüße – live Music – Candlelight Infos

Ausstellung
Fotografie am Brillantengrund Infos

Musik
Tage des Russischen Films in Wien Infos

Musik
MQ Hofmusik presents Elektro Guzzi Infos

Literatur
Mord im Zweiten – Die Buchpräsentation Infos

 

8
DEZ
2016
Festival
Festival shut up and listen! 2016 Infos

Freizeit
Tattooday im Hafenjunge Infos

Musik
Contemporary Folk & Chanson Night at Cafe7stern Infos

 

