Wohin in Wien 2.12 – 8.12.2016

2. Dezember 2016 • Wochentipps, Wohin in Wien
Wochentipps für Wien
this human world 2016, Weihnachtsmärkte, 2. Advent, Bundespräsidentenwahl 2016, 108 Sonnengrüße, Mord im Zweiten, Elektro Guzzi, Flohmärkte uvm. Wir haben die wichtigsten Termine der kommenden Tage im Überblick!
|Festival
|this human world 2016
Infos
Musik
|Chor2Go-Schwedenplatz
Infos
Weihnachtsmarkt
|Kunsttankstelle Ottakring
Infos
|Weihnachtsbazar
Infos
|Mittelalterlicher Adventmarkt
Infos
|Weihnachtsmarkt_Angewandte
Infos
Markt
|Markterei Markthalle Alte Post
Infos
|Mija t. rosa (Vintage) Flohmarkt
Infos
Musik
|SHAKE STEW – Album Release & Stage Band Kickoff
|
Infos
Bühne
|Premiere: Die Stunde zwischen Frau und Gitarre
|
Infos
|Besinnliches
|Weihnachtsgeschichten im Vero
Infos
Markt
|Leynachtsmarkt im FLANSCH:WERK
Infos
Freizeit
|THE LAST WINTER KILOSHOP !
Infos
Feier
|5 YRS Zweitbester + DISH TENNIS
Infos
|Tag
|2. Advent
Infos
|Bundespräsidentenwahl 2016
Infos
Markt
|Chique Fashion Market Vienna #4
Infos
|Magdas Design Markt
Infos
|Schwesterherz Der Mädchenflohmarkt I
Infos
|Pop-Up
|Christmas! Pop&shop!
Infos
|Markt
|Adventmarkt Karlsplatz
Infos
|Musik
|Polkov ‚Closer‘ Album Release Show
Infos
Literatur
|Lesung: How to be Österreich
Infos
|Freizeit
|Straßenküche!
Infos
|Auf Schatzsuche in einer historischen Apotheke
Infos
Yoga
|108 Sonnengrüße – live Music – Candlelight
Infos
Ausstellung
|Fotografie am Brillantengrund
Infos
Musik
|Tage des Russischen Films in Wien
Infos
Musik
|MQ Hofmusik presents Elektro Guzzi
Infos
Literatur
|Mord im Zweiten – Die Buchpräsentation
Infos
|Festival
|Festival shut up and listen! 2016
Infos
Freizeit
|Tattooday im Hafenjunge
Infos
Musik
|Contemporary Folk & Chanson Night at Cafe7stern
Infos
